Fatal North Las Vegas crash result of 'medical episode,' police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating after a crash in North Las Vegas involving multiple vehicles resulted in one person dead.

It happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Losee and Ann roads, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found four vehicles involved, including a blue Mercedes, a black Dodge Ram, and two white BMWs.

The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. An additional driver reported minor injuries.

Early investigation shows the blue Mercedes was traveling north on Losee Road when it started hitting several construction barrels near the intersection of Clarington Avenue.

The Mercedes continued north without stopping and hit several vehicles stopped at a red light south of Ann Road.

Investigators believe the driver of the Mercedes may have suffered a medical episode before the collision and do not believe impairment is a factor.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555 or online.