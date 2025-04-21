LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An overnight wreck in Spring Valley ended in one person dead and another hospitalized.

It happened around 1:04 a.m. at the intersection of South Rainbow Boulevard and West Desert Inn Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2009 Harley-Davidson was traveling west on Desert Inn toward Rainbow. At the same time, an RTC bus was traveling north on Rainbow toward Desert Inn.

Justin Bruce has been tracking this crash and its impact on traffic all morning long.

Fatal motorcycle wreck closes Spring Valley intersection

Police say the motorcycle failed to stop at a red light and hit the right side of the bus.

The right front tire was damaged in the crash, causing the bus to leave the road and eventually stop in the nearby desert landscaping.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the bus driver was taken to Spring Valley Hospital for further medical treatment.

None of the passengers on the RTC Bus claimed or reported sustaining any injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section.

