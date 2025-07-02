Fatal motorcycle crash closes Charleston Boulevard near CSN

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead following a collision near the College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday evening.

Las Vegas Metro police said around 10 p.m. a motorcyclist traveling eastbound on Charleston Boulevard struck a pickup truck going westbound as it was making a left turn.



Police said the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Information is still preliminary as the investigation is ongoing.

Charleston Boulevard is closed in both directions from Jones Boulevard to Community College Drive as authorities investigate the area.