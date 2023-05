LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Summerlin Parkway West at Anasazi on Friday morning.

Initial reports say the crash involved a car and a female pedestrian, who was struck and killed late Thursday night.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash was reported around 11:05 p.m. and all westbound lanes on Summerlin Parkway at Anasazi are closed.

The incident is under investigation and road closures will remain in place while state troopers investigate.