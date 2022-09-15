Fatal crash shuts down traffic on I-215 between Ann, Hualapai in northwest Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Northbound traffic on the Interstate 215 beltway in northwest Las Vegas was shut down after a fatal crash on Thursday morning.

As of 9:44 a.m., the northbound lanes of I-215 had reopened between Ann Road and Hualapai Way, according to the RTC of Southern Nevada.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nevada State Police responded to a reported fatal crash on eastbound I-215 at Hualapai Way, at approximately 6:32 a.m.

Upon arrival, troopers determined that a white Honda Civic was traveling westbound, just west of Hualapai Way. For unknown reasons at this time, the Honda failed to maintain its marked travel lane, traveling across the unprotected rock divider and into the eastbound travel lanes.

The Honda continued westbound in the eastbound travel lanes where its left side struck the right side wall. The vehicle continued westbound still in contact with the wall, where it came to rest in contact with the impact attenuator of the Hualapai eastbound off-ramp.

Trooper Ashlee Wellman, public information officer for the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, confirmed that the Honda was occupied by a male adult, who was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition. Upon arrival at UMC, the driver was pronounced deceased.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Clark County Coroners' Office once the next of kin has been notified.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.