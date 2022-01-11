Fatal crash shuts down traffic on I-15 south of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 15 were shut down south of Las Vegas on Monday evening after a fatal crash, according to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

Traffic was shut down at Sloan, approximately 18 miles southwest of Las Vegas, where drivers were being diverted off the interstate. Drivers were directed to access Las Vegas Boulevard to head southbound from there.

As of 7:04 p.m. Monday, traffic was still shut down and the Regional Transportation Commission reported "major delays."

Further details about the crash were not immediately released by NSP officials.

This is a developing story.

