LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was killed in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in west Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

The crash was reported at approximately 4:47 p.m. at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Edna Avenue (north of Desert Inn Road and south of Sahara Avenue).

As of 5:13 p.m. Wednesday, the intersection was closed. Police asked that drivers avoid the area while they investigate the crash.