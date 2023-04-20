Fatal crash shuts down traffic at Las Vegas airport connector

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision near the Las Vegas airport connector on Thursday morning.

The crash was reported at approximately 5:46 a.m., a public information officer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

Two people involved in the crash were transported to Sunrise Hospital's trauma center, where one of them was declared deceased at 6:21 a.m.

The crash is expected to impact traffic "indefinitely" while collision detectives investigate.

All lanes of the northbound airport connector were blocked near Russell Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Paradise Road north of Flight Path Avenue was also blocked off, the LVMPD public information officer told Channel 13.