Fatal crash shuts down Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions, heavy delays expected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At approximately 1:35 a.m. on Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a two-vehicle collision, which occurred at the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police say a black sedan with a single driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the driver and passenger of the second sedan suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

This accident is currently under investigation by LVMPD.

The Regional Transportation Commission has reported that Las Vegas Boulevard is currently closed in both directions from Elvis Presley Boulevard to Convention Center Drive. Drivers are advised to expect delays for several hours in the area and use alternate routes.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.