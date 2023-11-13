Watch Now
Fatal crash outside of Lee Canyon causes possible delays on US-95

Nevada State Police
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 15:20:25-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on US-95 at Cold Creek, north of Lee Canyon, is expected to cause delays in the area on Monday afternoon.

According to the Nevada State Police, the crash occurred around 11:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of US-95 at Cold Creek, north of Lee Canyon. First responders are reportedly arriving on the scene, and drivers are advised to slow down for emergency vehicles in the area.

KTNV will provide more updates on this collision as they become available.

