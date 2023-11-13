Fatal crash outside of Lee Canyon causes possible delays on US-95

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash on US-95 at Cold Creek, north of Lee Canyon, is expected to cause delays in the area on Monday afternoon.

According to the Nevada State Police, the crash occurred around 11:05 a.m. in the southbound lanes of US-95 at Cold Creek, north of Lee Canyon. First responders are reportedly arriving on the scene, and drivers are advised to slow down for emergency vehicles in the area.

#TrafficAlert Crash at US95 Southbound at Cold creek (North of Lee canyon) possible delays, please slow down for first responders on scene #DriveSafeNevada — Nevada State Police (@NVStatePolice) November 13, 2023

KTNV will provide more updates on this collision as they become available.