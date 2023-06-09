Watch Now
Fatal crash on I-15 at Tropicana causes major delays

Posted at 5:57 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 08:57:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car on I-15 on Friday morning, according to Nevada State Police.

Currently, all southbound lanes on I-15 at Tropicana have been closed while the collision is under investigation and is causing massive delays along the interstate.

All traffic is being diverted off at Flamingo, according to police. Drivers are advised to find alternate routes or travel through the area with caution.

