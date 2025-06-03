Fatal crash on 215 at Valle Verde blocking all westbound lanes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are responding to a crash in the southeast corner of the valley.

A crash on the westbound lanes of the 215 at Valley Verde Drive is blocking all lanes.

Nevada Highway Patrol responded around 5:31 a.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

Authorities confirmed the motorcyclist was dead at the scene.

NHP says that all westbound 215 lanes at Green Valley Parkway are closed. Traffic is being diverted beginning at the Valle Verde off-ramp.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

