Fatal crash: Motorcyclist killed near Sunrise Hospital; drivers asked to avoid Desert Inn Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers were advised to avoid a section of Desert Inn Road on Friday morning after a fatal crash.

Las Vegas police say a motorcyclist was hit by a car near the intersection with Joe W. Brown Drive, just west of Sunrise Hospital.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, police said.

Eastbound and westbound traffic on Desert Inn was shut down between University Center Drive and Cambridge Street so traffic detectives could investigate the collision.

Police asked that drivers avoid the area.