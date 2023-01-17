Fatal crash leaves pedestrian dead, shuts down Sahara Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead following a fatal collision on Tuesday morning at approximately 4:04 a.m. on East Sahara Avenue.

Las Vegas Metro police say they responded to reports of the collision in the early morning, immediately locating the pedestrian and transporting them to a hospital.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say fatal investigators are en route to the scene, though Sahara Avenue will be shut down from Market to State Street while the investigation is underway.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.