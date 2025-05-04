Watch Now
Fatal crash diverting traffic on NB I-15 near Carp Elgin Road, northeast of Las Vegas Valley

(KTNV) — State Troopers are investigating a fatal collision on northbound Interstate 15 near Carp Elgin Road (mile marker 100), about 60 miles northeast of the Las Vegas Valley.

Nevada State Police said traffic is being diverted onto the I-15/mile marker 100 exit off-ramp and will continue onto the I-15/mile marker 100 northbound on-ramp.

Traffic will be able to continue northbound on I-15, but authorities said to expect delays.

Authorities are asking people to slow down and use caution on the roadways.


