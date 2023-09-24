Watch Now
Fatal crash closes I-15 northbound at D Street; officials say motorists should plan other routes

Posted at 12:36 PM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 15:45:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC is reporting a crash on I-15 northbound after Washington Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the freeway is closed at D Street, and motorists in the area should plan other routes.

Nevada Highway Patrol's website says the crash is fatal.

KTNV will provide more details as RTC or police release them.

