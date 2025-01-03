Fatal crash closes down a portion of Red Rock loop

UPDATE: Jan. 6, 12:50 p.m. | NSP have identified the victim as 51-year-old Shawn Raymond Pierson of North Las Vegas.

They said speeding was a factor in the crash.



UPDATE: Jan. 2, 6:21 p.m. | State Route 159 is now open in both directions.



LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash at State Route 159 — known as the Red Rock Nevada Scenic Byway — and mile marker 9.

State police received a report of a crash at around 2:25 p.m. The crash involved one motorcyclist, who has been pronounced dead.

Roads will be closed in both directions of State Route 159 at mile marker 9 for an undetermined amount of time.

The road travels east from Interstate 215/Charleston and ends west at State Route 160 (Blue Diamond).