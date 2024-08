LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — RTC said all northbound and southbound lanes are closed between Twain Avenue and Spring Mountain Road due to a fatal crash on Valley View Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro Police on the scene said the crash involved an SUV and a scooter.

Medical personnel pronounced the female rider of the scooter deceased on the scene.

Police said the driver of the SUV stopped.

Police said they suspect the SUV driver was impaired.

Authorities said to avoid the area.