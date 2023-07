NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — A fatal crash is causing delays on the U.S. 95.

According to the Nye County Sheriff's Office, this happened between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. near mile marker 56.

That's just south of Beatty.

No further details have been released about the crash.

However, officials said the Highway 95 is closed near mile marker 52 due to the crash.

They add that motorists should be careful when traveling through the area as cleanup continues.