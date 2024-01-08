Fatal collision prompts closure of Blue Diamond Road in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Part of Blue Diamond Road in the southwest Las Vegas Valley was shut down on Monday morning after a fatal collision.

A pedestrian was hit by a car just before 9 a.m. near Mohawk Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say one person was pronounced dead at the collision scene.

While detectives investigate, Blue Diamond Road is closed between Jones and Decatur boulevards.

"This is an ongoing investigation," police stated, "please avoid the area."