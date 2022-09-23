Expect Traffic near T-Mobile Arena during iHeart Radio Music Festival

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The two-day iHeart Radio Music festival kicks off tonight at T-mobile Arena, with day and night performances.

Heavy traffic is expected in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid traveling near T-mobile Arena Friday and Saturday during peak traffic times, and to use an alternate route around streets like Tropicana Ave., Frank Sinatra Drive, and the I-15 North and South near Tropicana Avenue.

Drivers who need to travel through the resort corridor can use streets like Valley View, Decatur Boulevard, and Koval Lane North and Southbound to get around the I-15 traffic.

On the T-mobile arena website, festival-goers can plan ahead by mapping out their commute based on which side of town they are traveling from, as T-Mobile Arena provides driving directions to ensure easy travel to and from T-Mobile Arena located on Tropicana Ave and I-15.

T-mobile Arena encourages commuters to take advantage of the many public transportation options located within the valley, like the monorail if you're staying on the strip.

Reserved event parking is available at nearby strip casinos including Park MGM, New York-New York and Aria.

Garage parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on the iHeart Radio Music Festival, you can go to the iHeart Radio website or to the T-mobile arena website.

There you can find the best options for transportation to the T-mobile Arena, including the complimentary tram services are provided at Mandalay Bay and Park MGM.