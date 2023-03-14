Expect to see some more traffic cones in Las Vegas, Henderson as NDOT continues to improve freeways

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Over the next 12 months, drivers can expect to see road construction on I-515 and and U.S. 95 as crews work on improvements on both freeways.

"Depending on the time of the day it can be a challenge but if you've been long enough you have routes to avoid traffic," said Gary Creagh.

The Nevada Department of Transportation kicked off the next phase of the I-515 and U.S. 95 Corridor Project on Sunday, and major road improvements are underway. One local says she understands why the project is necessary, but isn't looking forward to the next 12 months of construction.

"As a driver, it can be very frustrating when you're standing stand hearing honking and trying to get somewhere just 10 mins away. I don't know I feel about being in the traffic," said Las Vegas resident Deysha Johnson.

From 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., overnight crews will be repairing pavement and drainage, adding new signage, signals, lighting, and landscaping on a portion of the highways between E. Wyoming Avenue and West Sunset Road through Las Vegas and Henderson. Business owner Gary Creagh says he is glad construction is in progress, and doesn't expect it to interfere with the 13 businesses he owns downtown.

"There's construction all the time," Creagh said. "One more construction project wouldn't interfere."

NDOT says construction schedules can change at any time. The entire project is expected to be completed in 2024.