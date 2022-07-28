Expect delays: Northbound I-15 shut down near Apex after crash

(KTNV) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked in the far northern Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, a crash was impacting traffic on I-15 after Apex.

Be prepared for detours and slowdowns in either direction along the I-15 near Apex. It looks like crews have started to block ALL NB lanes. pic.twitter.com/uB68B1fLaL — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) July 28, 2022



Drivers were advised to expect delays and plan an alternate route through the area if possible. Traffic reporter Zora Asberry recommended using Las Vegas Boulevard.