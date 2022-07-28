Watch Now
Expect delays: Northbound I-15 shut down near Apex after crash

Crash at Apex
RTC Southern Nevada
Northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were shut down near Apex, Nevada (northeast of the Las Vegas valley) on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Posted at 7:03 AM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 10:04:14-04

(KTNV) — All northbound lanes of Interstate 15 were blocked in the far northern Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, a crash was impacting traffic on I-15 after Apex.


Drivers were advised to expect delays and plan an alternate route through the area if possible. Traffic reporter Zora Asberry recommended using Las Vegas Boulevard.

