Elderly woman in critical condition after crash at Tropicana and Jones, Las Vegas police say

Posted at 2023-10-31T20:04:25-0700
and last updated 2023-10-31 23:04:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said an elderly woman is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. at Tropicana Avenue and Jones Boulevard.

Details indicate that the woman was struck by a vehicle at the intersection, according to police. The driver was an elderly man who "did not appear impaired."

Police told KTNV that the woman "appeared to have head injuries."

RTC officials said westbound Tropicana Avenue is closed before Jones Boulevard.

"Use other routes," RTC officials said.

