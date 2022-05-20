EDC Festival adding to the traffic along I-15 near the Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Electric Daisy Carnival, or EDC, is expected to cause a slowdown on the roads this weekend.

Traffic along the I-15 in the Northeast will see some delays, especially since the I-15 near Speedway Blvd. is already under construction, with several visible cones and lane closures.

Drivers should be prepared for slowdowns and road congestion along I-15 near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, especially at Exits 52 , 54, and 58 as traffic patterns have changed to accommodate the festival traffic flow.

Along Las Vegas Blvd., commuters will see travel changes between Craig Rd. and the Apex.

Additionally, commuters who travel along Craig Rd. will be dealing with festival traffic between Nellis Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd.

The temporary changes go into effect starting at 2 pm Friday, May 20th and will be in place until the Monday morning commute on May 23rd, until 9:30 a.m.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are urging commuters to make note, that the commute will be the most challenging on Monday morning as the festival has wraps up.

Drivers are also urged to use caution while rolling through work zones in the area.

For more information on location parking, directions, shuttle service and ride-share info, head over to the official EDC Las Vegas website.

