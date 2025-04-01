E-scooter rider dies after being hit by bus in east valley, Las Vegas police say

Update | 8:15 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro have released more details regarding the fatal collision. They said around 11:50 a.m., a bus collided with an e-scooter at the intersection of East Flamingo and the Peco-McLeod Interconnect.

Metro said the bus was going westbound on Flamingo in a bus lane at the same time as the e-scooter. They said the e-scooter was in a marked crosswalk when they entered the pathway of the bus and was struck.

Metro said the rider fell from the e-scooter and underneath the bus as it came to a stop. Medical responders conducted life-saving efforts, but officials said the e-scooter rider died at Sunrise Hospital.

Metro said the bus driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.

This marks the 45th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.



Update | 3:45 p.m.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An RTC alert said the roadway is reopen at S Pecos Road and E Flamingo Road following the fatal collision.



ORIGINAL REPORT

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The intersection at Pecos Road and East Flamingo Road in the east side will be closed for the next several hours as authorities respond to a fatal collision.



Las Vegas Metro police said a bus collided with a pedestrian at the intersection. The pedestrian was later pronounced deceased.

Metro said impairment is not suspected at this time.

Avoid the area and take alternate routes if possible.

This is an ongoing investigation.



This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.