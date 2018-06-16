Durango Drive on-ramp to southbound U.S. 95 closed through June 25

KTNV Staff
5:45 PM, Jun 15, 2018
Nevada Department of Transportation
The Nevada Department of Transportation will close the eastbound Durango Drive onramp to southbound U.S. 95 from 9 p.m., June 15, until 5 a.m., June 25, in northwest Las Vegas. 

The 24/7 closure is needed for the installation of concrete box storm drainage as part of a $78 million, 6-mile-long widening and upgrade to U.S. Highway 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads that broke ground earlier this year. Las Vegas Paving is the general contractor. 

Northbound Durango Drive traffic will be detoured to southbound Oso Blanca Road. Meanwhile, Oso Blanca Road traffic will be re-routed to southbound Durango Drive then the eastbound 215 Beltway onto the southbound U.S. 95 onramp. Drivers may also stay on Oso Blanca Road to the southbound U.S. 95 onramp.

