Driver's death in crash at Hualapai, Charleston ruled accidental

A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Summerlin on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed. Details at ktnv.com/traffic
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jul 13, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — The death of a driver killed in a single-car crash in Summerlin last month has been ruled an accident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday.

In a press release, police said a driver was traveling northbound on Hualapai at 3:23 a.m. on June 22 when the crash happened. As the driver approached a curve in the road, the vehicle "failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the road to the left, where it collided with a block wall."

The driver, since identified as 35-year-old Samantha Trattler, was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center. Police say "despite all life-saving measures," she was pronounced dead.

At the time, her death was not counted as a traffic-related fatality while investigators awaited the coroner's cause of death determination.

Clark County medical examiners determined Trattler died as a result of blunt-force injuries, and her death was ruled an accident.

Police say the fatality is the 80th traffic-related death in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction so far in 2022. They also said the collision "remains under investigation."

