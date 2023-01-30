Driver was allegedly impaired when car rolled over on US 95, Nevada State Police say

SEARCHLIGHT, Nev. (KTNV) — Nevada State police responded to a single vehicle crash near Searchlight Sunday morning.

Police said that a black Nissan sedan rolled over on the U.S. 95, specifically close to mile marker 34.

Investigation by police indicates that the driver of the Nissan was traveling northbound. However, for "unknown reasons," police said the driver over corrected the steering causing the vehicle to rotate counterclockwise.

"As the vehicle continued to rotate, it entered the center dirt median where it overturned and came to rest in the southbound travel lanes," police said.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as a male adult and succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene according to police.

Police suspect that impairment played a factor in this crash.