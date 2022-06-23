LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver suspected of impairment was arrested after a five-car chain reaction crash in Spring Valley on Thursday morning.

Police say four vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard when another driver crashed into the back of a stopped car. That started a chain reaction of crashes that injured two people, who were both transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

A crash at Jones and Flamingo is blocking ALL WB lanes along Flamingo this morning after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a car at a stop light, causing a chain reaction. A total of 5 cars involved, two injuries.



The driver has been arrested. Traffic will soon be re-opened. pic.twitter.com/4t7kJ8Atvw — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) June 23, 2022

The driver is under arrest for suspected impairment.

Police said they were working to complete their investigation and open the road as quickly as possible.