Driver suspected of impairment in 5-car crash that injured 2 people in Spring Valley

Posted at 7:46 AM, Jun 23, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — A driver suspected of impairment was arrested after a five-car chain reaction crash in Spring Valley on Thursday morning.

Police say four vehicles were stopped at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Jones Boulevard when another driver crashed into the back of a stopped car. That started a chain reaction of crashes that injured two people, who were both transported to nearby hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver is under arrest for suspected impairment.

Police said they were working to complete their investigation and open the road as quickly as possible.

