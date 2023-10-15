Watch Now
Driver sent to hospital after Sunday crash at Warm Springs and Spencer, Las Vegas police say

Warm Springs and Spencer crash
Posted at 2:51 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 17:51:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a driver of a sedan has life-threatening injuries after a crash in the central area of the valley.

RTC reported that a crash happened at 1:24 p.m. on Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street. The crash closed all directions.

We reached out to Las Vegas police for more information. Officials said the crash involved a truck vs. a sedan.

Police said the driver of the sedan is at a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RTC said motorists in the area should plan other routes.

Police have yet to provide what type of truck was involved in the crash or the condition of the truck's driver.

KTNV will provide more details on this crash as police provide them.

