Driver of three-wheeled vehicle died at scene of crash in east valley, Las Vegas police say

Harris and Nellis crash in east Las Vegas
Posted at 10:18 PM, Sep 26, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a driver died at the scene of a crash in east Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Police said the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. at the intersection of Harris Avenue and Nellis Boulevard between Washington and Bonzana.

Police said a three-wheeled vehicle and a white sedan crashed. The driver of the three-wheeled vehicle died at the scene, and the driver of the sedan was taken to a hospital for an "unknown reason."

Police said Nellis Boulevard between Harris and Washington is closed in both directions. Officers are advising motorists in the area to avoid the intersection.

"Fatal detectives have responded, and this accident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau," police said.

KTNV will provide more information as police release them.

