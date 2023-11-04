Watch Now
Driver loses control of vehicle after tire pops, kills pedestrian

Posted at 2:18 PM, Nov 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-04 17:20:36-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian is dead after a vehicle lost control when its tire popped in the west Las Vegas valley on Saturday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a driver was driving northbound in Decatur and Lake Mead around 12:45 p.m. when his tire popped, and he lost control.

The collision occurred when the vehicle drove into a dire lot and hit a pedestrian, who was later pronounced deceased.

Police suspect alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

