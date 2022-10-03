Watch Now
Driver, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer hospitalized after car crash

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
Posted at 11:52 AM, Oct 03, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital with minor injuries after a car crash on Monday morning.

The officer was driving their marked patrol vehicle at the time of the collision at 9:51 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says. The crash happened in the area of Harmon and Eastern avenues.

Police say the other driver involved was also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This is an ongoing investigation. Citizens are advised to avoid the area," LVMPD officials said.

