Driver killed, passenger in critical condition after crash on Las Vegas Blvd., Blue Diamond

Posted at 6:44 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 09:44:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a crash in the southeast Las Vegas valley early Monday morning.

Nevada State Police say it happened near the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road at approximately 12:58 a.m.

A white Mercedes was traveling eastbound on Blue Diamond "at a high rate of speed" which the vehicles lost control, according to state police.

The vehicle struck multiple light poles before overturning. The driver was ejected and taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced deceased, state police said.

The vehicle's passenger had to be extricated and was taken to UMC, where he is said to be in critical condition.

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash, KTNV was told.

At least one other vehicle was involved in the collision, state police say. That vehicle's driver had minor injuries, and the car had front end damage.

As of 5:15 a.m., both directions of Las Vegas Blvd. were closed at Blue Diamond Road, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

