Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Nellis Air Force Base

(KTNV) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle collision near Nellis Air Force Base on Friday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

It happened near north Las Vegas Boulevard and Sloan Lane just before 6:30 p.m.

Police said a single vehicle hit a curb and rock. The driver was transported to an on-base hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Nellis AFB security forces would normally have investigated a crash so close to the base, but requested Metro police since the driver was a civilian, police said.

Police didn't elaborate further on the circumstances of the crash as of this report.