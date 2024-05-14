Driver jailed for DUI after hitting pedestrian outside marked crosswalk in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is jailed in North Las Vegas after a pedestrian was fatally hit by a car while crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk on Monday night, police say.

The collision was reported at approximately 8 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard North, between Carey Avenue and Pecos Road.

In an initial statement reporting the collision, the North Las Vegas Police Department stated the pedestrian, a woman believed to be in her 30s, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center's trauma center.

Investigators determined the driver of a Hyundai Sonata was heading north on Las Vegas Blvd. "when the pedestrian attempted to cross the roadway, eastbound, [and] she was struck by the vehicle."

Police identified the driver of the Hyundai as 63-year-old Timmy Cormier, who was arrested and booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center for DUI resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance, and intoxicated person in possession of a firearm.

"At this time, investigators believe speed and impairment are factors in the collision," police stated.

North Las Vegas police noted their investigation is ongoing, but had not further details to provide as of this report.