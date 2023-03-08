Man dies nearly two weeks after deadly crash in central Las Vegas valley, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 47-year-old male has died from injuries sustained in a fatal February crash in the east Las Vegas Valley, Metro police say.

Police have confirmed that 47-year-old Keith Gardner passed away at approximately 12:44 p.m. on Sunday at Sunrise Hospital, despite all life-saving efforts.

Gardner sustained injuries in a collision on South Maryland Parkway, near Wigwam Avenue, in the central Las Vegas Valley. According to initial police reports, a 2012 Mercedes-Benz was traveling northbound on South Maryland Parkway, approaching Wigwam Avenue at a high rate of speed.

Simultaneously, a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek was stopped southbound on South Maryland Parkway at East Wigwam Avenue for a red light.

Police say the collision occurred when the Mercedes-Benz drifted left over the concrete center median south of the intersection, continuing north in the southbound travel lanes as it crossed the intersection. The front of the Mercedes-Benz struck the front of the Subaru, redirecting it north. The Mercedes-Benz continued northwest, where it traveled off-road and struck a metal light pole before coming to rest in Desert Bloom Park.

Gardner, who was identified by police as the driver of the Mercedes-Benz, was transported by ambulance to Sunrise Hospital with "life-threatening injuries" at the time.

The driver of the Subaru sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene after being treated by medical personnel, though both of the vehicle's passengers were transported by ambulance to Sunrise hospital. One passenger sustained substantial injuries, and the other, despite medical intervention, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Both passengers were 19-year-old males, according to incident reports.

The passenger's death marked the 15th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction in 2023. This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.