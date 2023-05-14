Driver in critical condition after crashing a second time from hit-and-run, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver who was fleeing during a hit-and-run crashed Saturday night in North Las Vegas and is now in critical condition.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said initial reports came in around 10:42 p.m. at W. Ann Road and Allen Lane.

The driver of a gray F150 was originally involved in a hit-and-run crash with a newer model of a Ford Raptor. This crash happened at the intersection of Aviary Way and and Common Loon Lane near Aviary Park.

The driver of the F150 began to flee from that crash driving southbound on Allen Lane in a "reckless manner" according to police.

The F150 was approaching the intersection of Allen Lane and W. Ann Road when the driver "crossed over" into oncoming lanes and struck a Chevy pick-up.

Medical personnel who responded to the scene transported both drivers to UMC trauma for treatment.

The driver of the Ford Raptor involved in the original crash is not injured according to police. The Chevy included both a passenger and a driver, both were listed with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the F150 is in critical condition. Speed and impairment are believed to be factors by police investigation.

NLVPD Traffic Bureau’s Major Collision Investigation Unit was called out and took over the investigation.

KTNV will provide more information once available.