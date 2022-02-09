Driver in critical condition after car hits pole, rolls over near Alexander, Pecos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are trying to figure out what caused a driver to leave the roadway and crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The driver was in critical condition at University Medical Center's trauma center, police said.

According to police, a 2003 Pontiac Sunfire was traveling westbound on Alexander Road, east of Pecos Road, when "it failed to maintain its travel lane for unknown reasons" and veered onto the sidewalk, hitting light poles and landscaping.

The car eventually overturned and ended up north of the roadway, police said.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.