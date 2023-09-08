Watch Now
Driver in 'critical condition' after being ejected from vehicle in Henderson collision

Posted at 10:25 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 13:31:03-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person is in critical condition after being ejected from their vehicle following a southeast valley collision on Friday morning.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the collision occurred in the 500 block of West Warm Springs Road around 8:41 a.m.

One subject was ejected from their vehicle during the collision, though police say speed and impairment are currently unknown factors. The subject was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.

Police are advising drivers to expect delays in the area for the next 2 to 3 hours while east and westbound traffic are being diverted during the investigation.

