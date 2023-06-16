Watch Now
Driver hospitalized after crashing into wall in southern Las Vegas valley, police say

Posted at 8:41 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 11:41:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person has been hospitalized after crashing their car into a wall in the southern Las Vegas valley, police say.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the collision occurred on Friday morning around 5:04 a.m. near Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street.

Only one vehicle was involved, police say, and the driver was immediately transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma with "life-threatening injuries" after colliding with a wall.

Currently, the intersection of Warm Springs Road and Spencer Street is closed down in all directions and traffic is being re-routed.

