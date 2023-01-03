Driver hits pedestrian crossing in unmarked area at Boulder Highway, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigated a crash where a driver hit a pedestrian crossing in an unmarked area at Boulder Highway late December of 2022.

On December 31 around 6:33 p.m., officers responded to the area of Boulder Highway, north of Broadbent Boulevard. Evidence gathered by police suggests that a Toyota was traveling north in the area when a pedestrian was crossing the street "outside of a marked crosswalk."

Police said a collision occurred when the pedestrian entered the path of the Toyota and was struck. Medical arrived and pronounced the female pedestrian deceased at the scene.

The Toyota's driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment according to police.

"The pedestrians death marks the 152nd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Jurisdiction for the year 2022," police said. "This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section."