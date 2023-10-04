Driver ejected from vehicle after crashing into barrier near south Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal collision near the southern Las Vegas Strip left one man dead on Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police determined that the collision occurred around 2:44 a.m. on West Harmon Avenue and South Valley View Street.

The accident appears to have only involved a single vehicle with a single occupant. Police say the occupant was ejected from the vehicle after it collided with a wall or barrier.

The driver has been pronounced deceased. Police believe speed to be a factor at this time.