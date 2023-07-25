Watch Now
Driver drove off roof of downtown Las Vegas parking structure, police say

SUV drove off downtown Las Vegas parking structure
Downtown Las Vegas parking structure roof
Posted at 7:28 PM, Jul 24, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a driver of an SUV drove off the roof of a downtown Las Vegas parking structure Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the 800 block of Grand Central Parkway around 4:57 p.m. intersecting Charleston Boulevard.

Police said a dark-colored SUV drove off the roof of the parking structure and landed on its roof.

Police told KTNV the driver has life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the LVMPD Traffic Bureau.

KTNV will provide more details as it becomes available.

