Driver dies in hospital days after three-vehicle collision in Henderson, police say

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A driver is dead following a three-vehicle collision from Jan. 24 in Henderson, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the driver has been in the hospital for the past several days, and on Tuesday they were notified that the driver succumbed to their injuries.

On Jan. 24, around 3:43 p.m., Henderson police and fire crews said they responded to a three-vehicle crash near Bermuda Road and Volunteer Boulevard.



They said their preliminary investigation showed a Buick traveling eastbound on Volunteer to Bermuda in the left turn lane, and a Chevrolet was going the opposite direction towards Bermuda in the second travel lane.

Police said the Buick failed to yield right of way to the Chevrolet and continued into the intersection to turn left and was then struck on the passenger side by the Chevrolet. Both vehicles rotated, and police said the Chevrolet ended up striking the front bumper of an idle Honda.

Police said the drivers of both the Buick and Chevrolet were taken to the hospital for their injuries, where the Chevrolet driver later died of their injuries. The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

Henderson police said speed or impairment are not factors in this case.

This marks the first traffic-related fatality in HPD's jurisdiction for 2025.