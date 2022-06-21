Driver critically injured, suspected of impairment in fatal east Las Vegas crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say impairment may have been a factor in a crash that killed a man and critically injured another in the east part of the valley on Monday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Lamb Boulevard and Alto Avenue in the Sunrise Manor area, according to a press release.

Based on evidence from the crash scene and witness statements, police said a 2003 Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Lamb Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Alto Avenue. At the same time, a Kenworth TT semi-truck and trailer was southbound on Lamb, preparing to turn left onto Alto.

"A collision occurred when the semi turned left across the Ford's path of travel," police stated.

A 25-year-old man who was a passenger in the Ford had "mortal injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver, a 28-year-old man since identified as Ahmad Yakub, was critically injured and transported to University Medical Center's trauma center for treatment.

According to Metro police, Yakub "displayed indicators of impairment." He was booked into jail in absentia while hospitalized.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police say the passenger's death marks the 73rd traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction so far in 2022. Their investigation into the crash is ongoing.