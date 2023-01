LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building.

Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was 82 years old. Officers reported minor injuries on the driver, however, the driver refused medical attention.