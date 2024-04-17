Driver arrested after hitting, killing woman leaving Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of drunk driving is facing multiple charges after crashing into a 23-year-old woman who was leaving Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday morning.

Nevada State police said the crash happened at 6:58 a.m.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling at a high rate of speed, going northbound on U.S. 95. The vehicle then struck a 2020 Hyundai Elantra from behind.

Both vehicles left the road and into a desert area before overturning. The Chevrolet came to rest on its wheels while the Hyundai came to rest on its roof.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as 23-year-old Natalie Villegas, who was leaving Nellis Air Force Base. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 38-year-old Hetsel Campos was arrested. According to jail records, Campos was arrested and is in the Clark County Detention Center, as of Wednesday afternoon. He is facing DUI, reckless driving, and failure to decrease speed or use due care charges.

Court records show he is scheduled to be in court on Thursday morning.

A GoFuneMe has been set up for Villegas' family. If you would like to contribute or help, you can learn more here.