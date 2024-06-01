Two dead, three taken to area hospital after wreck in Boulder City area

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Two people are dead and three were injured after a crash near Boulder City on Saturday.

According to Nevada State Police, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Interstate 11, south of mile marker 6.

Investigators say a 2022 Ford F-250 pickup was going the wrong way on I-11 and hit a 2017 Toyota Tacoma pickup head-on.

The driver of the Ford, who troopers identified as 37-year-old Martin Raymond Andino, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving and other related charges. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

The passengers of the Ford, who have only been identified as two juveniles, were transported to an area hospital for precautionary measures.

The driver of the Toyota was identified at 19-year-old Virginia Whiting, from Glendale, Arizona, and the passenger in her vehicle was identified as 21-year-old Antonio Aguilar, from Phoenix, Arizona. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Nevada State Police say so far in 2024, they have investigated 27 fatal crashes, resulting in 34 fatalities.

Court records show that Andino is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday afternoon.